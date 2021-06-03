Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, Asiedu Nketia, others storm Wonoo to pay last respect to Sir John

General News of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Sir John goes home today nearly a year after he passed on



• President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has paid glowing tributes to him



• Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife are also said to be present at the funeral



Sakora Wonoo, a relatively small town in the Ashanti Region has become the point of convergence for Ghana’s political class.



Politicians from across the various divides have stormed Wonoo today June 3, 2021, to bid final farewell to one of their own who was reportedly lost to coronavirus.



Sir John, a politician who was known for his witty takes on issues passed on in July 2020 and is being interred today.



Reports indicate that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Trade Minister Alan Kyeremateng, General Secretary of the NDC, Asiedu Nketia and a host of leading political figures have besieged the town to share their final moment with Sir John.



Despite the two being on the opposite sides of Ghana’s politics, Asiedu Nketia and Sir John are known to be very close friends.



Asiedu Nketia described Sir John as a ‘brother’ and revealed that the former NPP General Secretary spent days with him when he lost his mother.



“During the election petition period, I stood by him very solidly because I never felt the need to abandon Sir John in such a difficult moment. The way we handled his case brought issues between each of us and our parties, but we didn’t mind because we felt that was the way to go,” he said.



“In fact, the night before he was put in the box, we spent time on the phone. As at 1:00 am we were still on the phone and I was encouraging him,” he said.



“I was deeply touched that when my mum died, he spent three days at my home and it’s not as if he slept in a hotel. He spent all the three days at my home, we ate together, slept together and when everybody was gone and I was feeling sad he made sure to console me.”



In his tribute, President Akufo-Addo eulogized Sir John for his dedication to the NPP and the country.



“Passionate devotee of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia political tradition, outstanding stalwart of the NPP. Strong defender of human rights as a lawyer (and) faithful adherent of the Seventh Day Adventist faith.



"These were the multi-faceted aspects of the career and character of Sir John which earned him great affection and considerable renown," the president said.



