Akuapem South: GES hopeful BECE pass rate will increase from 53% but candidates skeptical over maths

Regional News of Saturday, 5 August 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Candidates preparing to write this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in Akuapem South district in Eastern Region say they are ready to sit the exams however skeptical about their performance in mathematics subject.



About one thousand candidates from both public and private basic schools in Akuapem South district are expected to write the BECE which begins August 7 to August 11, 2023.



Nearly 47% of candidates who wrote the BECE in 2022 failed.



However, the 2023 candidates are optimistic of performing better this year exams but for mathematics subject which is tormenting their confidence.



One of such students in Mable, a candidate with Aburi Anglican Junior High School who said” I have learnt every subject we write. So I have prepared for all the subjects. Maths is my problem. It is a little bit difficult. It is a subject that I didn’t like so I am doing my best so I don’t fail.”



The candidates said this at the sidelines of career guidance and motivational event dubbed “the mindset” organized by for BECE and WASSCE candidates in Aburi by Assembly member for Aburi West Electoral Area, Daniel Asiamah



Kwaku Sintim-Misa, Ghanaian actor ,Director and satirist better known in the showbiz industry as KSM who was one of the speakers told Starr News, there should be revision of the methodology used by Ghanaian teachers in the teaching of mathematics as it has become a national problem.



“Those who are teaching maths should adopt a new style Sometimes the way you teach the subject makes it exciting for students to study and sometime the way you teach it makes pupils not interested in the subject. I am a perfect candidate I didn’t like maths until one teacher came into my life and I was rushing to the subject just because of the way he taught”.



Rodger Henaku Larbi, Human Resource Manager at Akuapem South Municipal Education Directorate is hopeful performance will improve this year based on efforts and interventions made this year.



“We have strategized very well and hope that this year our performance will improve drastically. Last year our performance was 53.63% but come this year we want to move very high. We are presenting 1000 plus candidates it is an improvement over what we presented last year and we hope that they perform better,” Rodger Henaku said.



Various speakers at the event including Amoako Asante Kakra ,an information Management System specialist, Francisca Amoah a.k.a Mame Koma Addo, an Assistant Director at and TV host, Rodger Henaku Larbi, Human Resource Manager, GES office Akuapem South, all advised the students to be disciplined and have positive mindset that everything is possible only when there is determination.



They advised the students to desist from examination malpractices.



Hon.Daniel Asiamah, Aburi West Electoral Area, in addition to free extra classes organized for the BECE candidates in his electoral area for sometime now also donated mathematical sets to all BECE candidates at the event.