Akuapem Poloo challenges ‘custodial sentence’

General News of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Lawyer for convicted actress Rosemond Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo has filed an application for bail pending appeal.



Lawyer Andrews Kudzo Vortia filed a notice of appeal and application for bail against the actress’ Custodial Sentence at the same time at the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court which is also expected to hear the bail application on Wednesday.



The convicted actress is currently with the Osu Police awaiting her Covid-19 test results.



The convict was arrested and arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court on three counts of offences relating to obscenity contrary to Section 280 of Act 29 and Domestic Violence contrary of Section 1(d) (iii) and (iv) and 3(2) of Act 732.



She was sentenced to 90 days in prison on each of the three charges after pleading guilty to them.