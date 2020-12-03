General News of Thursday, 3 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Akua Donkor vows to lock up homosexuals in holes as President of Ghana

Presidential aspirant of the Ghana Freedom Party, Madam Akua Donkor

Presidential aspirant of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) Madam Akua Donkor has vowed to lockup homosexuals in the country.



According to her, God created Adam and Eve and not Adam and Steve so when she becomes President the first things she will do is to arrest all homosexuals in Ghana and lock them up.



The leader of Ghana Freedom Party said homosexuality is a sin and against the will of God so people involved in it should be locked up in holes where they can engage in such despicable acts.



She said when these people are arrested, they will not be kept in the crowded prisons where they will get access to other people to be sleeping with but rather they will be kept in isolation.



“My first port of call when I’m voted for is to deal with homosexuality in Ghana. I’m going to make sure it does not enter the shores of Ghana. I will do this by arresting all persons involved in the act. They will not be kept in the same cells but rather will keep them in separate cells to starve them of the despicable act.”





