General News of Friday, 21 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akua Donkor, Wontumi radio legal suit is a ‘foolish case’ - Social media users trivialize issue

Founder of Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor

Former presidential aspirant on the ticket of Ghana Freedom Party, Madam Akua Donkor has landed herself in trouble for what has been described as defamatory remarks against former President John Dramani Mahama.



The legal suit which was filed by one Mary Awusi also included a journalist, Oheneba Nana Asiedu who works with Wontumi radio and Wontumi Communications in the Ashanti Region.



Mary Awusi is seeking GHC1 million from the defendants who in a radio interaction implied that the new cliché attribution ‘Papa No’ refers to former president Mahama.



While Mary Awusi believes this suit will in a way purge the tainted reputation of the former president who is seeking re-election, the ‘court of public opinion’ holds the view that it would eventually be made a nonsensical case.



After news of the legal suit broke, some Ghanaians took to their various social media pages to share their thoughts about it.



In what appeared to be a comic relief for many, others could barely take it as such as they questioned the motive for the suit given the reputation Madam Akua Donkor had built for herself in the political field.



Read some comments below:





If u sue Akua Donkor...then u want a foolish case in advance — S3 3b3wie2 (@3maakuopresiden) August 20, 2020

Akua Donkor with good lawyer will win the lawsuit against her simple — Girl Bi Nti (@kofisongh) August 20, 2020

Chairman I think you should take your time and read the thing well the plaintiff (Mary) was mentioned on radio by Akua Donko that she(plaintiff) is the girlfriend of JDM and has even given birth recently for him (JDM) to which JDM even bought a house for her... pls take your time — adwenfi???? (@Vandee05) August 20, 2020

Asem b3ba debii. Another house for a lady at Tema bought by @JDMahama by Akua Donkor. So Mr. Mahama was using tax payers money for all these. Very disappointing. Sika deaa deaa Mahama Afa https://t.co/PlUYYHoHIi — Charles Taylor Jnr. (@flemish3600) August 20, 2020

Akua Donkor really got herself in trouble for snitching???? pic.twitter.com/VmWNNG57ef — Salty Sancho?????? (@mcbubbles9) August 20, 2020

Akua Donkor can even betray Jesus in Heaven. Judas mpo de? se ?w? ?wiase — Boss (@scratch395) August 21, 2020

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.