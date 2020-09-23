Regional News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Source: Ghanaian Times

‘Akropong-Akuapem has no omanhene’ - Sakyiabea Gate of Akropong-Akuapem

The paramount stool had been vacant for five years now after the death of Nana Addo Dankwa III, Oku

The Sakyiabea Gate of Akropong-Akuapem in the Eastern Region has asked the people of Akuapeman to disregard anyone parading himself as the omanhene of the area.



According to the Sakyiabea Gate, there was a case currently before the National House of Chiefs to determine who was to become the omanhene of the Akropong Akuapem Traditional Area.



Addressing a press conference here at Akropong on the chieftaincy dispute in the traditional area, the senior female royal of the Sakyiabea Gate, Nana Obuo Yeboaa, said following the death of Nana Addo Dankwa III, Okuapemhene, five years ago, the paramount stool had been vacant as no one had been enstooled according to the customs and tradition of the people of Akuapeman.



Nana Obuo Yeboaa said as the customs and tradition were concerned, following the burial of the late Nana Addo Dankwa III, the three royal gates from the Ohemaa Akua Aso’s House nominated by 5-2 majority through the customary process, Odehye Kwasi Akuffo (Nana Obuobi Atiemo II), who was later taken through the required customary rites and was about to be presented to the traditional authorities and subsequent enstoolment but suddenly one of the Royals passed on, a situation which stalled the process.



For the second time, they had to go back to select and nominate Nana Kwasi Akuffo on whom the lot fell on again to succeed the late paramount chief.



This was not possible as the case of the chieftaincy dispute was taken to the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs and subsequently ended at the National House of Chiefs in Kumasi where in the next few days a ruling was expected to bring finality to the chieftaincy dispute.



“Chieftaincy matters by the law are the preserve of the National House of Chiefs to decide upon in case of any dispute among contending factions,” she said.



Nana Obuo Yeboaa said the National House of Chiefs had the power to decide on who is qualified to, according to the customs and traditional set up, who was the next paramount chief of the Akuapem Traditional Area.





