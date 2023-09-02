Akosua Nelly advocates for more education on diabetes and hypertension

Health News of Saturday, 2 September 2023

Source: Akosua Nelly, Contributor

Ghanaian media personality Akosuah Nelly has advocated for more education on the effects of diabetes and hypertension after making a donation to some diabetic and hypertensive patients.



As part of her annual birthday celebration, Nelly decided to provide assistance to some diabetic and hypertensive patients.



Using her foundation Denel’s Foundation, she has provided support for underprivileged people in society under her One in a Million Birthday project.



Last year, she donated to an orphanage but this year, she decided to extend a hand to diabetic patients who had challenges paying for the drugs.



She made her donation at the Pentecost Hospital at Madina.



She gave away some amounts of money that would be used to supply drugs to ten diabetic and hypertensive patients.



“Out of the thousands (being diabetic and hypertensive) a huge chunk can’t afford the constant medications. One in a Million is a project to help the needy with diabetes and hypertension with medical bills. This edition we selected 10 people," Akosuah said.