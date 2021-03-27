Akango/Adamus clash: Deceased finally laid to rest

Regional News of Saturday, 27 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Western Region:



The 26-year-old Adomkpaka Akulugu was on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, finally laid to rest at Akango in the Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira of the Western Region.



The late Adomkpaka Akulugu died on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Akango where the youth of the community clashed with the Adamus Mining Company operating in the area.



According to the Esiama Divisional Commander ACP Godact Dodzi Hlordzi, an excavator working on the Adamus pits at Akango damaged an electric pole which left the Akango community in darkness for 3 continuous days.



The youth of the area stormed to the company's site to ask the management of the company to fix it but unfortunately, a clash ensued which led to the death of Adomkpaka Akulugu.



Late Adomkpaka Akulugu left behind two kids and a wife.



His burial service brought a lot of mourners in and around the Akango Community to pay their last respect to him.



The mourners who were in black and red couldn't hold their tears as the coffin of the late Adomkpaka Akulugu was taking to cemetery.



Before his burial service, the management of the Adamus Mining Company announced GHC20,000 support for the deceased family.



Meanwhile, the widow, Rose Assuah has in an interview with GhanaWeb appealed to the Adamus Mining Company to take care of her children.



