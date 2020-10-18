Politics of Sunday, 18 October 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Ajumako to get University on its own – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama addressing the people of Ajumako

The Presidential Candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) John Dramani Mahama has promised to give the people of Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency a University.



According to him, Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency deserves a University that will improve the educational standard of the people in the area.



“I will transform the University of Education Winneba, Ajumako Campus to a full University to control its own affairs. We’ll ensure the expansion of infrastructure as well,” Mr. Mahama stated.



“Most of our Universities were constructed by the NDC government so it’s not news for the NDC to give the people of Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency a full University without any affiliation.”



Addressing the people of Ajumako Bisease in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency the ex-President stated his administration put in place measures to construct all the deplorable roads in the district especially the road from Mankessim through Ajumako to Agona Swedru but unfortunately they left power and nothing has done by the NPP government to complete it.



The Paramount Chief of Ajumako Bisease Nana Damfo Baah on his part appealed to Mr. Mahama to complete all the abandoned projects in the area including a College of Education and Nursing Training College when he comes back to power.

