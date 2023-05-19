Ajagurajah announces one week ‘non-stop’ cooking challenge against Nigeria’s Hilda Baci

General News of Friday, 19 May 2023

Source: happyghana.com

Ghanaian religious leader and socialite, Bishop Abed Kwabena Asiamah popularly known as Ajagurajah has set forth his plans to undertake a non-stop one-week cooking spree to break Nigeria’s record-breaking chef Hilda Baci.



The General-Overseer of the Ajagurajah movement took to his social media after hearing that Hilda Baci had cooked for three and a half days, a period which was gradually ending the reign of Indian chef Chef Lata Tondon(87 hours 45 minutes) and made a post on his Instagram page captioned, “what is 86 hours? Aahhhh, I can go for one week.”



In the post, he said, “I am about to cook food for one week, nonstop; I will not use gas, I will cook with firewood;” Bishop Asiamah noted that if there’s anyone who can break the current cooking record of 100 hours of cooking by Hilda Baci, he would be the one to do so.



