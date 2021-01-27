Regional News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Source: GNA

Airport Ridge in Takoradi to get a gated community

The project is to enhance the area

The Airport Ridge residential area in Takoradi is set to have a "gated community" which would be the first of its kind in Takoradi.



The gated community, which would be known as the "Riverside Enclave" is scheduled to be completed within 24 months.



Mr. Kofi Yeboah of the Metro Physical Planning Department during a site inspection and commissioning ceremony said the project was a laudable one since it would help address the annual flooding situation of the area.



He explained that since the project site was located at a riverside and usually got flooded anytime it rained, one of the conditions to be met by the contractor before issued with a building permit by the Land Use and Spatial Planning Unit of the Sekondi- Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly was to first dredge the river.



This he indicated was in consultation with the residents after a community engagement with all relevant stakeholders to prevent flooding and any future disaster to the residents in the area.



Mr Prakash Vishnu Lalwani of United Rentals Construction who is in charge of the project explained that his outfit had met all the requirements and that the project was set to begin.



He noted that the project would be in compliance with all agreed terms from the Assembly and community members since the implementors of the project have the welfare of the beneficiaries at heart.



Mr. Lalwani pointed out that, his intention for the project was to enhance the area, add value, attract investors, create community bonding and also help indigenes of Takoradi living outside the city and abroad to acquire properties at home with security assured.



He indicated that the two-acre land would be structured into three-bedroom and four-bedroom town -housing apartments at very affordable prices.



He said packages were available for prospective homeowners who could have tailor-made plans such as, Off-plan packages with drastic percentage discounts, mortgage systems, short term, and long term installment payment systems.



Mr. Lalwani explained that the Riverside enclave would comprise of three phases, with phase one to be known as Solomon's Pride, phase two Olive enclave, and phase three as Calvary enclave.



He noted that the facility would have a fitness center, community center, playground among others which would serve people living within the gated community and those outside the community.



The Estate Developer also assured the security of the residents and those in the gated community once completed with the availability of 24-hour security service, CCTV cameras, razor wire fencing among other security measures.



Mr Lalwani said his outfit would collaborate with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Wildlife Society to preserve the eco-system and also ensure that the livelihood of the people was not taken away from them, assuring them of the availability of jobs for the indigenes.



He indicated that the dredging would provide a clean river and an appreciable depth for swimming and boat cruise.



Mr Prakash thanked the community for welcoming the idea and allowing him to commence the project and said sites such as Beach Road and other selected areas would also be developed.