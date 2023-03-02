Airport City: Court places injunction on three-storey car park, surrounding land

General News of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Source: atinkaonline.com

The High Court, Land Division 11, presided over by Justice Amos Wuntah Wuni on February 27, 2023, placed an interlocutory injunction on a three-story car park located next to The Grand Oyeeman within the Airport City enclave.



In a suit titled Life Group of Companies Ltd. Vrs. Nowak Developments Limited and Lands Commission (Suit Number: LD/0715/2020), the plaintiff, Life Group of Companies Ltd. applied to the High Court for an interlocutory injunction on the 3-storey car park and it’s surrounding land known as Plot 1A next to the Opeibea House and also restrain “Nowak Developments Limited (owners and operators of the 3 storey Carpark) its assigns, heirs, successors or any persons claiming under or in trust for Nowak Developments Limited from operating or going onto the 3-story Carpark and the surrounding land pending the final determination of the suit”.



The injunction application was heard on the 17th of January 2023, but the court gave its ruling on the 27th of February 2023.



Giving his ruling, Justice Amos Wuntah Wuni, the presiding judge indicated the willingness of the court to expedite the hearing of the matter.



Nowak Development Limited, the company operating the three-story car park is said to be owned by one Oko Nortei Omaboe, an astute businessman and son of the Late Nana Oyeeman Wereko Ampem II who is said to be the Director and sole shareholder.



It will be observed that the 3-story car park is primarily the parking lot patronised by occupants of both The Grand Oyeeman and Opeibea House.



This development could mean a lot of discomfort and stress for workers and patrons of businesses in and around the area as it will be closed to the public until the final determination of the substantive suit.