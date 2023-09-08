Aidoosuazo D/A basic school gets new classroom block after GhanaWeb report

Regional News of Friday, 8 September 2023

Correspondence from Western Region



On Thursday, September 7, 2023, the pupils and staff of Aidoosuazo D/A basic school in Ellembelle District of the Western Region received an ultramodern six-unit classroom block from the management of Ghana National Gas Company.



The Aidoosuazo D/A basic school made the news in February 2022 after GhanaWeb's Western Regional correspondent Daniel Kaku reported the plight of the pupils and staff who study in a death trap structure.



Following the news report by GhanaWeb, the Ghana National Gas Company went there to cut sod for the construction of the six-unit classroom block in late 2022.



The newly constructed six-unit classroom block will replace some existing classroom blocks in the school.



It will also motivate teachers to accept postings to the school because, as at now, the school does not have enough teachers.



Speaking to GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent Daniel Kaku at Aidoosuazo after the inaugural ceremony, the headmaster of the school, Mr. Justice Atuahene, commended the management of Ghana National Gas Company for the kind gesture.



He said the new classroom block would go a long way towards reducing the educational infrastructure deficit in the school.



"We are happy, and as the head teacher of this school, I'm very happy. We have a lot of infrastructural challenges in this school, and now that Ghana Gas Company has given us this six unit classroom block, it will help us a lot. God bless the management of Ghana Gas company for coming into our aid. Going forward, the rain will not disrupt our teaching activities", he said.



He also commended GhanaWeb for reporting their plight to catch the attention of authorities to come to their aid.



"In fact, the media has done well and we will never forget about GhanaWeb because we remember very well in 2022 that the team from GhanaWeb came here to interview us about problems facing us in the school, and immediately after the GhanaWeb news report, Ghana Gas Company people came here to cut sod for the project, so we are grateful to GhanaWeb and grateful to other media houses", he stated.



The headmaster took the opportunity to appeal for desks to be put in the new classroom block.



"We are happy but we have another concern, right now the new classroom block doesn't have desks in it so I will take this opportunity to appeal for desks", he pleaded.



He, therefore, pledged his commitment to take proper care of the facility to last longer.



On his part, the SMC Chairman of Aidoosuazo D/A basic school, Mr. Akwasi Asua expressed his profound gratitude for the project.



He called on other companies and NGOs to support the school with decks and also come and construct additional infrastructure for the school.



"Though we are happy for this six unit classroom block that Ghana Gas Company has given to us, we still have some problems, the school doesn't have furniture, so I will beg NGOs to support us, we also need additional classrooms, so I will appeal to some NGOs to come to our aid", he said.









Management of Ghana National Gas Company urged the school authority and teaching staff to maintain the facility to make it last longer.



Moreover, some residents of the Aidoosuazo community in the northern part of Ellembelle thanked the Ghana National Gas Company for supporting their school with a six unit classroom block.



The whole project cost the Ghana National Gas Company almost one million Ghana Cedis.



The company also commissioned a toilet for the school.



Aidoosuazo D/A Basic School was established in 1995 and this is the first time the school has seen a beautiful classroom block.







The old classroom block