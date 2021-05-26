Ahmed Suale’s Death: Police has compromised investigations – Saani Adib

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: Kasapa fm

Security Analyst, Saani Adib, says the revelation made by the Assin Central MP in the Ahmed Suale murder case has compromised the integrity of the investigations being carried out by the Police.



“I still can’t wrap my head around why the Police will let out such classified information to Kennedy Agyepong, who has an interest in this matter. This is a serious indictment on the integrity of the police in the Ashanti region. And the suspect after this won’t let his guard down.



I expect the IGP to by now initiate action to get to the bottom of the matter,” Adib told host Bonohene Baffour Awuah on Ghana Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 Fm.



The vociferous Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Mr Kennedy Agyapong has named someone he alleges was involved in the death of the journalist, Ahmed Hussein Suale.



In a television interview with Adinkra TV in New York, on Monday [May 24, 2021], Mr Agyapong said the suspect [name withheld] was a resident in the Ashanti Region.



He asked the security agencies to pick him up as part of their investigations into the case.



Mr Agyapong himself has been named as a suspect in the case.



Before Suale’s death, Mr Agyapong, in various television and radio interviews had issued threats to expose journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, with whom the late Ahmed Suale worked with.



Anas Aremeyaw Anas per his modus operandi has always appeared in public with his face covered but Mr Agyapong in a campaign insisted on exposing him and his modus operandi including his team members from TigereyePI.



The undercover investigator and a key member of Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ TigereyePI team, Ahmed Hussein Suale was shot dead in January 2019 by unidentified men who were reportedly riding a motorbike.



He was shot three times; twice in the chest and another in the neck while driving to his Madina residence.



It has been more than two years since Suale’s death.



Commenting on the development, Saani Adib said a subpoena through court processes may be issued at this point compelling the lawmaker to assist with investigations or a correspondence might be initiated with the Speaker of Parliament to allow the MP avail himself for questioning.



“We cannot sweep this case under the carpet and we must investigate the matter to the letter,” Saani said.