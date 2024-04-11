Ahmadiya Muslim Community marks Eid-ul Fitr

Regional News of Thursday, 11 April 2024

Source: Sarah Dubure

The Ahmadiya Muslim Community in Bolga in the Upper East Region has observed the Eid ul Fir celebration.



To mark the celebration, they converged at the Bolgatanga old stadium where they offered prayers to Allah.



Addressing the congregation, the Upper East Regional Missionary of the Ahmadiya Community, Maulvi Mohammed Quaye, pointed that the occasion is celebrated to show sincere thanks for the blessings of Ramadan.



He noted that fasting during Ramadan inspires sympathy for the hungry and needy.



He therefore encouraged Muslims to donate generously to the poor.



Mr. Quaye also encouraged them to show kindness to parents, orphans, the needy, the neighbour that is a kinsman and the one that is a stranger.



Touching on giving to the needy, the missionary noted that the Holy Prophet said if they desire for their hearts to be softened, they will have to give food to the needy and support orphans.



He stressed that taking care of orphans and the needy is crucial for their growth.



"For our spiritual growth, we need to take care of orphans and the needy in the society," he said.



"And this certainly requires hardworking and spending even out of the little we have," he added.



Mr. Ouaye emphasized that such a practice comes with immerse benefit.



"We need to reduce our spending and using that money to spend on the needed and the orphans we shall surely gain immerse grace and bounty from Allah," he assured.



He noted that the just ended fast was intended to make Muslims feel the hunger thirst and loneliness the deprived feel.



"We have fasted in this day to feel how hunger, thirst and when you are alone how it feels," he pointed.



He pointed that the goal is to compel them to empathize with the poor and needy, and do the needful.



"It is the essence of Ramadan to feel all this in order to take care of the needy orphans in the society, and each should feel safe and protected," he elaborated.



The Regional Missionary encouraged Muslims to continue the goodness of Ramadan for the rest of the year.



Mr. Maulvi Mohammed Quaye called on Muslims to establish their standard of worship as expected of them.



"We should try establishing our standards of worship as Allah wants us to and the promised messiah has prescribed," he appealed.



He reminded Muslims to to also fulfill the rights on humanity, as they fulfill that of Allah's.



"As we are fulfilling Allah's rights, we should try also, to fulfill the rights of humanity as Allah has instructed us," he echoed.



He charged Muslims to pray for the departed souls.



"Let's remember our deceased people in our prayers to Allah to forgive them and grant them a place in paradise."



He also called for prayers for the sick and members who could not make it to the occasion.



"Let's remember the sick people and those who are not with us and our prayers that Allah may grant them speedy recovery and make them join us next Eid."



The Regional Missionary also called for prayers for their children in impending exams



"Let's remember our children, those who are going to write exams in few months in our prayers that Allah may increase them in knowledge, grant them success in the exams and become responsible children," he prayed.



He again called for prayers that the December 2024 elections will commence and end well.



"Let's remember our country in our prayers as this is an election year, let's pray for peace before and after the elections and Allah should bless our motherland with the leader."



He entreated them to vote for a leader who will grant them the freedom of worship.



"Allah should bless our motherland with the leader that we can feel free to worship and our children should feel free and prosper," he prayed.



He finally called for prayers for the president, vice president ministers, Members of parliament Maces DCEs Assemblymen and chiefs, for Allah's good health.



He prayed that Allah will put his own fear in their hearts in all their affairs.