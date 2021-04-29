Ahanta West scores higher marks for proactive disclosure of information

Regional News of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Source: GNA

The Ahanta West Municipality in the Western Region has been adjudged the best Municipality to proactively disclose information on selected projects under the second Assurance Report of CoST Sekondi /Takoradi.



The Municipality formed part of eight procuring entities assessed under CoST which is also known as the Infrastructure Transparency Initiative which saw their Yabiw CHPS compound emerging as a project with maximum information disclosure to project beneficiaries.



Mrs. Henrietta Mary Eyison, Municipal Chief Executive said during the first ordinary General Assembly meeting of the second session of the eight assembly said, the Yabiw Community has again been selected as the beneficiary community under the cash for work sub components of the Green project by the Ministry of Local Government and its Development Partners.



The Assembly has also enrolled on the GIZ Governance for Inclusive Development as part of efforts to improve upon the internally generated funds of the Municipality.



Mrs. Eyison said, the assembly performed well in revenue mobilization.



According to her, an amount of eleven million, two hundred and ninety one thousand, eight hundred and twenty Ghana cedis, eighty seven pesewas was mobilized from all revenue sources as against estimated budget of 12 million cedis, representing 87.64 percent.



The assembly has also began consultation on its Medium-Term Development Plan.



She said social interventions such as LEAP, help for persons with disability, NHIA registration were also on course.



Mrs Eyison announced the upgrading of some road network in the Municipality.



She said the Municipality during the period also received two new KG blocks to improve upon early childhood education, adding that, whiles fumigation exercise have been carried out in schools to ensure protection against the COVID-19 pandemic.



"I encourage all faith based Organization, the media and all Ghanaians to support the exercise of public Vaccination...it will not change your DNA , neither will it cause infertility nor serve as a tracking device in your body", the MCE added.



The agriculture sector of the Municipality also had its fair share of Vaccination, pest controls, provision of certified seeds and establishment of piggeries among others.



Mrs. Eyison said, " Let us be mindful that our collaborative effort towards the fight against the COVID-19 has seen the successes...let continue to forge ahead to completely eradicate it".