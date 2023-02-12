Ahanta Traditional Council endorses Nana Akwanzi Abraba IV as acting president

Regional News of Sunday, 12 February 2023

Source: Clement Newton, Contributor

The Ahanta Traditional Council in the Western Region has given its full support and endorsement to the council's newly appointed Acting President.



The endorsement comes in the wake of a temporary vacancy created by reason of the fact that the President is unable to perform his statutory duties and therefore the law requires that a member ought to be appointed to act until the president is able to resume his duties.



In view of this, the Ahanta Traditional Council met on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, to discuss important issues in the Ahanta Traditional Area, including the appointment of an Acting President.



Nanaom decided and appointed Nana Akwazi Abrabo IV as Acting President of the Ahanta Traditional Council at the meeting after thoughtful deliberations and several considerations.



“Let it be known that the total membership of the traditional council stands at thirty one (31) of which number, there are 10 vacancies bringing the current membership to twenty one (21).



Present at the meeting were twenty(20) members which constitutes a majority.

We wish to unequivocally state that Nana Akwanzi Abraba IV, was duly nominated for which the said nominated was not contested making her the preferred choice,” Nana Akyekese said at press conference held in Takoradi.



“We are not just to set the records straight, to the effect that our Traditional Council is more than united, but this public meeting with you is also to show and exhibit our utmost support for our newly appointed Acting President and above all to explain to all Ahantas that we took so many factors into consideration before arriving at the decision.



“Let it therefore be known to all and sundry that the Ahanta Traditional Council is not in disarray, as the Chronicle story implies, and to assure the newly appointed Acting President of the traditional council of our full support…



“The traditional council would like to use this medium to urge everyone, particularly the press and diverse individuals, to be cautious in their criticisms of the traditional council and to respect the decision of the Nananom, who unanimously endorsed Nana Akwanzi Abraba IV, a duly gazetted chief and member of the traditional council, as its Acting President,” Nana Akyekese stressed.