Ahafo Regional Minister pays a courtesy call on two envoys

General News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: Antwi Moses, Contributor

The Ahafo Regional Minister, George Boakye, led a delegation to pay a courtesy call on the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Ghana, H.E. Mr. Christoph Retzlaff, and Ambassador of Italy to Ghana and Togo, H.E. Ms. Daniela d’ Orlandi on Monday 19th April, 2021.



The main purpose of the visit was to hold discussions with the ambassadors on the investment opportunities, garner international partnerships and also officially introduce himself as the second (2nd) Regional Minister of Ahafo.



Hon. George Boakye in his presentation called for strong ties of co-operation between the region and the two countries.



The ambassadors in their respective remarks also indicated that their countries’ bilateral relations with Ghana have been growing from strength to strength. The two envoys promised to help the Regional Minister and Ahafo Region to gain more attention in international affairs.



They added that Italian and German companies have played significant key roles in Ghana’s development and that, there is a significant number of Ghanaians currently living in both German and Italy whose contributions towards the development of both countries are very immense.



Hon. George Boakye commended German and Italy for their enormous support to Ghana and added; “we are looking forward to fruitful engagements with the two countries.



Present at the meeting were the Ahafo Regional Chairman for New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Owusu Sekyere; NPP Asunafo South Constituency Chairman, Kwadwo Mensah and a Special Aide to the Regional Minister, Antwi Moses.