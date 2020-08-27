Regional News of Thursday, 27 August 2020

Source: Sulley Dramani, Contributor

Ahafo Region: Chief appeals for training college at Nobekwa

Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, running mate for the NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Nana Basoa Kumani (III)Chief of Nobekwa traditional Area in the Asunafo North Municipality of Ahafo region has appealed to Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang to establish a training college in the area as stipulated by the National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s when voted into power.



He noted that although the NDC government had performed creditably in the educational sector, the establishment of more training colleges in the country would train more teachers to fill the vacuum in the educational sector and reduce unemployment.



Nana Basoa Kumani made the appeal when Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang paid a courtesy call on him at the Nana Basoa Palace in Nobekwa, during her tour in the Ahafo Region.



Prof Naana urged traditional rulers to preach peace towards free, fair and peaceful Election 2020.



She asked the electorate to vote for them on December 7, for more accelerated development in the area.





