Ahafo Region: 3 fake agro-chemical dealers remanded 2 weeks in Police custody

The Goaso Circuit Court in the Ahafo Region has remanded three alleged fake Agro-Chemical dealers in police custody for two weeks.



The suspects namely, Dannyor David 35, Quaye Edward 24 and Osei Joseph 33 years and two other suspects; Felix Bempong 29, Ben Amoah 50 years are supposed to appear before the Goaso Circuit Court on November 17 2020.



Prosecuting Police, Detective Inspector Eric Calvin Dzordor told the Goaso Circuit Court on Wednesday 4th November 2020 that, the three accused persons among two others who could not appear before the court were trapped and arrested for trading in fake AF Confidence Cocoa insecticides originally manufactured by New Okaff Industries Limited.



The suspects were arrested at Kasapin in the Ahafo Region at the verge of distributing the fake products (AF Confidence) to customers.



The three accused persons were put before the Goaso Circuit Court, presided over by His Honour Charles Akwasi Acheampong (Goaso Circuit Court Judge) on Wednesday November 4th 2020.



The counsel for plaintiffs, Lawyer Vasco Nyamekye pleaded for the bail of his clients however the plea was not granted and the fact also reserved because the two other suspects who could not appear before the court were admitted on bail to assist the police for the arrest of others.



The judge will rule on the bail application made by their counsel on next adjournment, 17th November 2020 where the case would be fully presented.



Meanwhile, another suspect, Atta Kwadwo who is in Kumasi Central Prisons custody for trading in a similar fake AF Confidence Cocoa insecticides in Kumasi-Kejetia will also appear before the Nkawie Circuit Court on November 17 2020.





