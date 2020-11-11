General News of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Agyapa deal: Investigate and prosecute all persons found culpable – CSOs tell Amidu

Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) Working on Extractives, Anti-Corruption, and Good Governance Sectors has called on the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu to investigate and prosecute all persons found culpable of breaching the laws in the controversial Agypa Royalties deal.



Their demand is on the back of Amidu’s corruption risk assessment on the deal.



The group also opined that the deal is completely defective and beyond repair.



At a press briefing on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, the Spokesperson for the alliance, Dr. Stephen Manteaw said “we call for the entire set of Agyapa Transactions to be rolled back and the transaction agreements abrogated. Parliament cannot repair the defects that, steps be taken to investigate and prosecute breaches of any law.



" In this regard, we challenge the OSP to take the next logical step to investigate and prosecute any evidence of corrupt acts, in accordance with his prosecutorial mandate. The abrogation of the Agyapa transaction should lay the grounds for a more open and consultative process for options and solutions to getting the best value for our mineral resources.”



A corruption Risk Assessment conducted by the Special Prosecutor revealed that the transaction was entangled with infractions, especially conflict of interest.



It also pointed out that Ken Ofori-Atta's Data Bank was used as a special vehicle for the deal.



They, however, lauded President Akufo-Addo for taking action when the report was presented to him.

