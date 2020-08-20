General News of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Source: Ghana Crusader

Agyapa agreement shall be revoked – William Dowokpor

William Dowokpor, Presidential aspirant for the Progressive People’s Party (PPP)

Presidential aspirant for the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) William Dowokpor says the Agyapa agreement will be revoked under this administration.



Mr. Dowokpor believes the Agyapa agreement lacks National interest, capacity and is full of humbug and as such it will be revoked under his management. Speaking to the press he said “The Agyapa Agreement shall be revoked in my administration for lack of transparency in the national interest and possible fraud”.



According to him, just like the PDS agreement, the Agyapa agreement, is another form of ransack by the government and under his 'New Ghana' administration such agreement will not exist.



“How can we so quickly forget about PDS and so soon create another one for looting and sharing that will not happen in the New Ghana”. He said.



He made mention of the fact that under his administration as President, a lot developments will take place in the education sector, as plans have been put in place to provide standard education for every child in the country with lots of of infrastructures.



“We shall provide quality education for every Ghanaian child. My administration shall standardized school facilities from kindergarten to senior high with libraries, toilet facilities, classrooms, kitchen, housing for teachers, playgrounds etc”.



Two years ago, parliament passed the Minerals Income Investment Fund Act 2018.



The act establishes the Minerals Income Investment Fund to manage the equity interests of Ghana in mining companies, and receive royalties on behalf of government. The fund act has been approved despite minority walk out.



William Dowokpor is Presidential aspirant who is seeking to win this year’s election on the ticket of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP).





