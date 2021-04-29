Agradaa burns her gods after seeing the 'light'

General News of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Source: Atinka Online

Popular priestess, Nana Agradaa, also known as Patricia Asiedua has burnt all her idols.



This was to show how serious she was over her repentance.



The priestess who said she had given her life to Christ and is no more interested in fetishism called on some Pastors to pray for her and help her do away with everything associated with her ‘gods’.



On Thursday, 29th April 2021 morning, together with a Pastor, her husband who is also a Pastor and in the presence of the media, all her idols were burnt.



Nana Agradaa was arrested for operating two TV stations without a license.



The two TV stations, Thunder TV and Ice1 TV owned by Nana Agradaa aside others were shut down.



But she pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against her and was granted bail with the condition that she deposits her passport at the court’s registry.



However, she was re-apprehended briefly after she was granted a ¢5,000 self-recognizance bail by an Accra Circuit Court on Thursday, April 22.



At a press conference she organised after her release from police custody, Agradaa who expressed her excitement for being free said she will no longer engage herself in fetishism.



The former priestess who is married to a Pastor, Eric Oduro Koranteng and a mother of two called on all she has offended, especially pastors to forgive her moving forward.



According to Agradaa, Jesus Christ has saved her and changed her name from Nana Agradaa to Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng.



But a section of the public shared their sentiments on her repentance, calling it a plan to win sympathy from the people and the law after she allegedly defrauded a lot of people.



