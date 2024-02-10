Agona West NPP primary interim injunction case adjourned to March 8

Politics of Saturday, 10 February 2024

Source: GNA

The injunction case on the Agona West New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary primary had been adjourned to Friday, March 8, by the Cape Coast High Court One, presided over by Justice Kofi Akrowiah.



Joseph Afankwah, one of the four parliamentary aspirants on Friday, January 27, filed an injunction against the party’s constituency primary.



The injunction sought to protest what he described as ‘unfair treatment,’ stemming from unresolved issues surrounding his suspension as the constituency chairman.



Afrankwah, through his counsel, Benedict Bosu Simpson, on Thursday, February 8, prayed the court to impress on the party leadership to rectify the issue.



The party’s legal team, represented by Arthur Dadzie and Ebo Solomon, told the court to dismiss the case for lack of merit.



They claimed that Afankwah failed to exhaust the legal remedies of the party before going to court.



Also, they said he was suspended for some misdeeds, hence he lacked the capacity to contest.



However, his counsel, Simpson, prayed the court to rescind the decision of the party to disqualify his client because it was unfair.



He explained that Afrankwah’s suspension was lifted by the party in a communiqué issued to rein in all executives who had been suspended by the party.



Having listened to both parties, Justice Akrowiah adjourned the case to March 8 to give his ruling.



Afankwah was in the race with four others: the incumbent Member of Parliament, Cynthia Morrison, Ben Yamoah, Yawson Otoo, and Chris Arthur, but he was disqualified during the vetting.



He and Horace Ekow Ewusi, a former Central Regional Vice-Chairman, were suspended in 2020 over controversies surrounding some missing excavators.



Their suspension was later lifted after a meeting with party executives, which paved the way for Ewusi to contest in the parliamentary primary in Cape Coast North.