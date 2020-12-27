General News of Sunday, 27 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Aftermath of 2020 Polls: Don’t wait for violence – Oduro tells Peace Council

Prophet Kofi Oduro, Head Pastor of Alabaster International Ministries

Head Pastor of Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Kofi Oduro has called on the National Peace Council to as a matter of urgency sit leaders of the two leading political parties in the country down and ensure that issues are sorted out before January 7.



According to him, the National Peace Council may think that there is peace and that one of the political parties have been declared the winner of the election so the country can move on.



But to him, if the parties are not sat down and their differences dealt with, there will be turbulence in the country especially on January 7.



“I am asking and pleading that because of misunderstanding and misconstruing that have come after our elections. Please if you can sit the NDC leadership and the NPP leadership and the EC down and you can talk about whatever that will bring our peace and tranquillity that we are enjoying and whatever that will make it continue, I’m only begging you, please before the 7th of January, please I’m asking that we sit them down.



If we are thinking that the voting is over and one has been declared the winner so we are moving on and there is peace then I’m afraid to say there is no peace,” he said.



To him, it’s imperative that these two parties sit and talk about their issues whiles the country continues to enjoy peace because dialogue cannot happen when there are problems.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.