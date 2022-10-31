After ignoring our suffering for weeks, is that all? – MP reacts Akufo-Addo's address on economic crisis

Politics of Monday, 31 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has taken a swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over his address to Ghanaians on the economic hardship in the country.



In a tweet, shared on Sunday, the MP said that after failing Ghanaians, the president used his address to make another set of promises.



The MP also bemoaned the president’s use of the phrase “the battle is the lands”.



“Dear President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, after ignoring our suffering for weeks, this is all? Another set of promises? Asking us to trust you who led us into this mess?



"No, something is fundamentally wrong somewhere. Is this what your leadership can offer us Omanpanyin? That the battle is the LORD's? Did the LORD ask you to be incompetent or mismanage our economy? Is it the same LORD who you claimed asked you to build a cathedral at a time pregnant women were delivering on the ground?” parts of the MP’s tweet read.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, during his address on Sunday, admitted that times are hard economically and that his government is working assiduously to provide relief to the citizenry.



He stressed in an address on the economy that his administration was ready to work towards restoring and resetting the economy on the path of progress and stability.



These views were contained in his October 30, 2022 address to the nation on the state of the economy.



"For us, in Ghana, our reality is that our economy is in great difficulty. The budget drawn for the 2022 fiscal year has been thrown out of gear, disrupting our balance of payments and debt sustainability, and further exposing the structural weaknesses of our economy.



"We are in a crisis, I do not exaggerate when I say so. I cannot find an example in history when so many malevolent forces have come together at the same time," he added.



"But, as we have shown in other circumstances, we shall turn this crisis into an opportunity to resolve not just the short-term, urgent problems, but the long-term structural problems that have bedeviled our economy.



"I urge us all to see the decision to go to the International Monetary Fund in this light," he stressed.



Read the MP's tweet below:





Is that really all @NAkufoAddo or there is part 2.



Eeeeeiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii!???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/LlDamQQTh2 — Sam 'Dzata' George (@samgeorgegh) October 30, 2022

You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:IB/BOG