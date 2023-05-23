Afriyie Akoto rallies support for Ernest Yaw Anim

Politics of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto on Sunday stormed Kumawu to rally support for the Parliamentary candidate for elephant family, Ernest Yaw Anim in the Parliamentary by-election slated for today.



Afriyie Akoto who was the first among the bigwigs of the party to appear at the rally grounds mounted the podium and told the constituents to vote massively for Ernest Yaw Anim since he represents unity.



In a very charged atmosphere, Dr. Afriyie Akoto told the constituents how happy he was following briefings he received from the Chief of Kumawu, Barima Sarfo Tweneboa Kodua, that he had never witnessed unity in the NPP more than what the bye-election has brought about.



Unity, he emphasized, was all that the NPP needed going into the polls today and subsequently, the 2024 general elections.



“We are happy that finally there is unity in Kumawu NPP. That is all that we were looking for going into Tuesday’s polls. I will, therefore, entreat you to look for Anim who is number one on the ballot box and vote massively for him,” he underscored.



Earlier in the day, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto joined the Thanksgiving church service organised in honour of the late Philip Basoah.







Addressing the congregation, Dr. Afriyie Akoto eulogized the late Philip Basoah who was the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu.



He described the late Basoah as a well-disciplined MP who worked diligently for Ghana and Kumawu constituency.



“I made friends with Philip Basoah when he came to Parliament. He worked diligently for Ghana and Kumawu constituency. I thank the people of Kumawu for selecting him to serve your interest in Parliament. Basoah could best be remembered for his humility,” he noted.