Afrifa-Mensa promises ultra-modern boarding school for Amasaman constituency

Aspiring MP for Amasaman, Akwasi Afrifa-Mensa

Parliamentary candidate for Amasaman constituency on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Akwasi Afrifa-Mensa has stated that the NPP does not have anything more to convince Ghanaians to retain them in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.



President Akufo-Addo he said has achieved a lot and stay true to Ghanaians by implementing the majority of the party’s manifesto promises.



He mentioned the free senior high school policy, one village one dam, one constituency one ambulance, one constituency $1 million, the planting for food and jobs and all the other social intervention policies have helped in transforming lives.



Ghanaian voters he said must not commit the error of re-electing former President John Dramani Mahama because he lacks vision, direction and also not credible.



He appealed to voters to retain the president to help consolidate the gains made under the Nana Addo led administration.



As someone who believes in the development of the people, he has promised to initiate a scheme that will award scholarships to SHS graduates to continue their education at the tertiary level.



He has pledged to also roll out a policy that will grant soft loans to traders in the constituency to help them expand their trading activities.



Under his leadership, he will ensure that Amasaman constituency will get an ultra-modern boarding school facility.



”That is my major vision in terms of education”, he promised.



The constituency he disclosed has only one day secondary school hence his resolve to lead the charge to construct the boarding school in the constituency.



Residents who have also completed their education but not to the tertiary level and have the aim of learning a craft would be supported and given start-up kits after graduation.



This exercise he announced has the support of the Rebecca Foundation.



He said just last week, the Rebecca Foundation presented some tools and equipments as well as cash to support artisans and petty traders within the Amasaman constituency.



The tools and equipments included wheel barrows, trowels, pinch bars, hammers, head pans, shovels, pick axes, cutting-saws, tape measures, spirit levels etc.



The beneficiaries, comprising of fifty [50] female petty traders and fifty [50] males-masons and carpenters were drawn from various parts of the constituency to a short ceremony organized at the Obeyeyie school park in the the Ayikai-Doblo electoral area within the Amasaman constituency.



He stressed that the NPP will use the message of quality governance using their track record in the past three and a half years as a benchmark to appeal to residents to vote for the NPP.

