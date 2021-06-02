Africans in Diaspora asked to help needy communities

General News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: GNA

Jonathan Akuamoah, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of TEAM CSR, has appealed to Africans in the diaspora to help provide potable water to communities in need in Ghana.



He made the appeal when TEAM CSR, in collaboration with Omega Psi Phi, commissioned a borehole at Ayikuma in the Greater Accra region.



Mr Akuamoah said when the Omega Psi Phi Team came to Ghana during President Nana Addo Danqua Akufo-Addo’s “year of Return” initiative, it noticed that access to potable water was a major challenge to many communities and called for support from people in the diaspora.



Mr Akuamoah said the commissioning marked the 50th borehole through the collaboration and that the initiative aimed at contributing towards enhancing rapid socio-economic development in the countryside.



Okukrubuor Nene Tei Kwesi Agyemang V, Chief of Dodowa, said the project would greatly boost the community’s development and added that it was quite impossible to settle conveniently in a community where there was no water.



He expressed satisfaction and gratitude to the project initiators and assured them that the borehole would be maintained well.



Mr Akwasi Ababio, Director of Diaspora Affairs, Office of the President, said the event was most expressive of the “Year of Return” Initiative and called for more of such collaborations towards the development of the country.



Team CSR is a non-profit organization working to help corporations meet their corporate social responsibility goals and in effect, serve the people of Ghana.



Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated is an African American fraternity founded in 1911.