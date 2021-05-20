African Education Watch calls for probe into School Feeding Programme

General News of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: GNA

The Africa Education Watch (EduWatch), an Education Policy Research and Advocacy Organisation on Wednesday called on the government to probe corruption allegations against the School Feeding Programme.



“EduWatch is calling for an investigation into issues related to the supply of food items and alleged corruption in the implementation of the School Feeding Programme.



“We are calling for investigations and public disclosure of findings into the aforementioned allegations, and prosecution, if the allegations are confirmed” a statement signed by Mr Kofi Asare, Executive Director of the organisation copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tema stated.



The statement said the organisation had cited a letter terminating the appointment of the National Coordinator for the Ghana School Feeding Programme, after reports of corruption and misappropriation of funds.



“Consequent to media reports regarding allegations of corruption, wrongful payment of funds to the tune of GHC965,000.00 to caterers in schools that did not exist and misappropriation of school feeding funds we have cited a letter terminating the appointment of the National Coordinator for the Ghana School Feeding Programme,” it said.



The letter, the statement continued, was signed by the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection stating no reasons for the termination of appointment.



It, therefore, called on the government to, as a matter of urgency, investigate the allegations and prosecute persons culpable should the allegations be confirmed.



