Africa needs 'ethical and moral uprightness as guiding principles' - Mahama

General News of Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has shared nuggets that can put Africa on the right footing in seeking to better the lot of people on the continent.



He identified among others absolute accountability of institutions, ethical and moral uprightness and stoic fidelity to the truth as three such values Africa needs.



His views were contained in a Facebook post dated October 9 sharing portions of a speech he delivered at the Liberty University's convocation event last week in the United States.



"Absolute accountability, not just by government but by the institutions of state in service to the people and not themselves, will go a long way to remedy many of the systemic problems that affect our African people.



"In Africa, we need ethical and moral uprightness as guiding principles, and a stoic fidelity to the truth and to do right by our people above all other considerations," his post accompanied by photos of his engagement read.



Mahama was a special guest of honour at the 2022 Liberty University Convocation in Lynchburg, Virginia where he delivered a speech to a packed auditorium.



He described Ghana as “an island of religious calmness in a sea of turbulence,” citing how “almost all our surrounding neighbours have in recent times experienced some major form of insurgency, coup d’etats or other conflicts, including religious conflicts.”



He explained the situation in Ghana’s northern neighbours, Burkina Faso and Mali, where insurgents are running roughshod.







You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:







SARA/PEN