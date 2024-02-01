Aflao Traditional Council reacts to allegations against Torgbi Fiti

Regional News of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: Leo Nelson, Contributor

The standing committee of the Aflao Traditional Council has described allegations of tyranny and autocratic governance against the Paramount Chief and President of the Council, Torgbiga Amenya Fiti V, by a group calling itself, the Concern Citizens of Aflao as false and baseless.



The council has therefore urged all indigenes and well-wishers of the area, as well as the general public to disregard any such allegations circulating on social media and other media platforms.



The Concern Citizens group had earlier in some media reports, claimed it found out after investigations that the system of governance run by the Aflao Paramount Chief was characterized by tyranny and heavy-handedness leading to agitations by one division of the traditional area (the chiefs and people of Viepe) to break away, further creating heavy divisions within the Traditional Area.



A communique issued by the Council and copied to the Volta Regional House of Chiefs and other relevant institutions on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, stated in part: "We, the members of the Aflao Traditional Council, have noted your recent publications challenging various matters and allegations made against Torgbi Amenya Fiti V, by some aggrieved Chiefs within the Aflao Traditional Area.



"While we appreciate diverse perspectives, we find it necessary to seek clarification on certain aspects. One cannot help but wonder about your group's whereabouts and actions when the only government Senior High School in Aflao faced challenges in which our Paramount Chief was "insulted" by the President of the Republic and also during the period when the Aflao Traditional Area was under military siege, four years ago during the general registration - These were critical times that demanded collective efforts for the well-being of our community."



The communique questioned the role of the so-called group in the development agenda of the traditional area.



"We seek clarity on the substantial contributions your group has made to the social and economic development of Aflao. Development encompasses a broad spectrum of issues beyond chieftaincy matters. As custodians of tradition and guardians of Aflao's heritage, the Traditional Council is dedicated to advancing progress across all facets of our community".



"A specific reminder is extended to Prof Ernest Dumor, the Chairman of the Concern Citizens group, regarding the honoring durbar held for him and his children, Mawuena and the late Komla Dumor, in Aflao some years back. We also highlight the significant contribution of the Aflao Traditional Council towards the burial of his late wife and son Komla", the statement read.



The communique emphasized that the same Torgbi Fiti V, the group is referring to as a tyrant, is still doing everything possible to construct the road named after the late Komla Dumor, which will be linked to the village of Daniel Dzotsiasi a member of the Concern Citizens group.



It noted further that the Paramount Chief's singular sponsorship of electricity to the Agblekpui Village stands as a testament to his dedication to the well-being of all citizens.



"It's disheartening to witness what seems to be a betrayal of Torgbi Amenya Fiti V, the Paramount Chief of Aflao, who has consistently supported and contributed to the development and protection of his people and community"



"Particularly puzzling is the involvement of Prof. Ernest Dumor, who now associates with those who label him as an autocratic person. This is in contrast to his previous stance when he refused their suggestion for late Komla Dumor to be buried in Accra," the communique stated.



"The Standing Committee of the Aflao Traditional Council therefore vehemently rejects the baseless allegations made by the Concern Citizens group, asserting that the Paramount Chief's leadership is not tyrannical, and there is no evidence of land grabbing or whatsoever against our illustrious Paramount Chief. We also wish to highlight the documents provided by the Paramount Chief to the group, which backs Aflao's history as a unified settlement", it added.



The Traditional Council expressed concern over the group's failure to acknowledge the positive aspects of the provided documents and criticized their agenda to tarnish the Paramount Chief's reputation.



It emphasized the group's inadequate research and partiality and hoped that its concerns extend beyond chieftaincy issues.



The council further advised the group to engage in endeavors that uplift the socio-economic well-being of beloved Aflao, as constructive collaboration is essential for the prosperity of our community.



"We welcome an open dialogue to better understand your group's objectives and to explore ways we can collectively contribute to the holistic development of Aflao," the communique concluded.



