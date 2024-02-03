Afigya Sekyere East: MP aspirant goes independent after losing NPP primaries

Politics of Saturday, 3 February 2024



Defeated parliamentary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Afigya Sekyere East Constituency in the Ashanti Region Mr Opoku Fofie, has announced his decision to contest as an independent candidate in the upcoming 2024 general elections.



He cited numerous election violations, including vote-buying, during the parliamentary primaries, leading to the victory of incumbent MP Mavis Nkansah Boadu.



Mr Fofie expressed concern over the party executives’ apparent protection of the sitting MP, Mavis Nkansah Boadu which has adversely impacted unity within the party.



“We raised issues ahead of the NPP primaries but that was ignored. Delegates voted under duress. They were threatened and intimidated with cash”, Fofie alleged.



“Considering all the happenings in the just-ended parliamentary primaries I, Opoku Fofie, today Thursday, 1 February, will contest as an independent candidate ahead of the December polls”, he further declared.



Fofie’s aka Sly suffered a humiliating defeat in the parliamentary primaries. His decision to run as an independent candidate has been endorsed by some town folks.



“I am an NDC member, and everyone here knows. I will vote for my flagbearer John Mahama, but Fofie has my votes. He is the one who can rescue this constituency and I will campaign for him”, one of the residents who were present at the press conference said.



It comes as the governing party launches a reconciliatory move to address post-election issues in various regions.