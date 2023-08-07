You are here: HomeNews2023 08 07Article 1819493

Politics of Monday, 7 August 2023

peacefmonline.com

Afia Akoto submits nomination forms to contest NPP primaries in Okaikwei North

Maame Afia Akoto play videoMaame Afia Akoto

Maame Afia Akoto has submitted his nomination forms to contest the New Patriotic Party parliamentary primaries in the Okaikwei North constituency.

In a Facebook post she wrote: "Today with 720 delegates 280 non-delegates we submitted my forms at the constituency office with a walk from my house to Akweteman. #TheLandLadyOKN #landladyokn This is the doing of the lord and it is marvellous in our eyes. Thank you to Anahuma, Nii Boi Town, Akweteman, Achimota , Abofu , Anumele and Alogboshi delegates of NPP Okaikwei North. Together we win . The Land is taken"