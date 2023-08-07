Afia Akoto submits nomination forms to contest NPP primaries in Okaikwei North

Politics of Monday, 7 August 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Maame Afia Akoto has submitted his nomination forms to contest the New Patriotic Party parliamentary primaries in the Okaikwei North constituency.



In a Facebook post she wrote: "Today with 720 delegates 280 non-delegates we submitted my forms at the constituency office with a walk from my house to Akweteman. #TheLandLadyOKN #landladyokn This is the doing of the lord and it is marvellous in our eyes. Thank you to Anahuma, Nii Boi Town, Akweteman, Achimota , Abofu , Anumele and Alogboshi delegates of NPP Okaikwei North. Together we win . The Land is taken"



