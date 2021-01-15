General News of Friday, 15 January 2021

Afenyo-Markin justifies NPP MPs’ 4 am arrival in parliament

Member of Parliament for the Efutu Constituency, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, has justified the decision by the New Patriotic Party MP's to storm the Parliament House at 4 am.



On the morning of Friday, January 15, 2021, social media was ablaze with photos of NPP Members of Parliament who went to occupy the seats on the right of the Speaker which is reserved for the Majority party.



They were in their white attires as they await the final verdict of Speaker of the 8th Parliament, Alban Bagbin who arrived at 10 am.



However, according to Alexander Afenyo-Markin, they went to occupy the seat early in the morning in order to avoid lateness.



“I don’t see any controversy arising out of who is sitting where and all that. My understanding is that we have been urged to be punctual, and our first-timers have resolved to seeing to punctuality and ensuring that they take their parliamentary work seriously,” Afenyo-Markin told Asaase Radio in an interview.



He added that people shouldn't make an issue out of the situation as the new Members of Parliament needed to be there early in order for them to familiarize themselves with the place before the official sitting.



“Today is our first day of regular sitting and I am pretty sure as you may be aware our colleagues have gotten to the chamber ahead of time to acclimatize themselves, to read their papers, fraternize and prepare for today’s activities and I should think that is in order.”