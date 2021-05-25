Adwoa Safo should have resigned after reversing Quashigah's widow's sacking - Nyaho-Tamakloe

General News of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Mrs Sarah Adwoa Safo, should have resigned the moment a superior authority forced her to reinstate Ghana School Feeding Coordinator, Mrs Gertrude Quashigah, just a couple of days after terminating her appointment, a founder member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has said.



In a letter addressed to Mrs Quashigah titled: ‘Withdrawal of Termination Appointment’ and dated Thursday, 20 May 2021, the Dome Kwabenya MP said: “I write in respect of the above subject matter”.



“This is to inform you of my decision to withdraw my earlier letter dated 18 May 2021”.



“I wish to state that my earlier letter was as a result of an administrative error," she stated.



However, some sources within the government told ClassFMonline.com that the reversal of the decision was at the instance of the presidency.



The widow of the late Courage Quashigah, a former Minister of Agriculture in the Kufuor administration, was appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo in December 2019.



The appointment was communicated to Mrs Quashigah by the President’s Executive Secretary Nana Asante Bediatuo via a letter dated 24 December 2019, which said: “I’m pleased to inform you that the President has appointed you as the national coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme under the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection”.



“The terms and conditions of your appointment shall be communicated to you by the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, who, by this letter is duly notified of your appointment”.



“I take this opportunity to congratulate you formally on your appointment”.



Speaking on the matter on Class91.3FM’s Class Morning Show on Tuesday, 25 May 2021, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe told Kofi Oppong Asamoah that Mrs Adwoa Safo has done her image a lot of damage by continuing to remain in office after her earlier decision was overwritten by a higher authority.



“She [Mrs Quashigah] had been released from her position, disgraced to the entire world, and then you [Adwoa Safo] come back and tell us you are reversing your own decision”, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said.



“Now, I know Adwoa Safo would never had done that without any higher authority [asking her to]. Adwoa Safo, I believe, is a well-educated person, somebody I know in the party – not very much. But I was expecting Adwoa Safo, the moment that superior element came to tell her ‘reverse it’, what she should have done is to take her pen, resign from the government”, he added.



“Believe me: that would have put her on a different pedestal as far as the politics of this country is concerned”, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe argued.