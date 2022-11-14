Adwoa Safo's return: We are unbothered – Constituents

General News of Monday, 14 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Residents of the Dome-Kwabenya constituency feel indifferent about their member of parliament, Adwoa Safo, following her return to parliament.



According to some residents, after abandoning the constituency for about a year, Adwoa Safo's return does not mean anything to them.



They mentioned that they feel disrespected by the MP while others stated that they were unaware she is back in the country.



Speaking to www.ghanaweb.com, the residents seemed to have regretted voting for the MP while accusing her of being irresponsible.



One resident said “both Adwoa Safo and other government officials are not acting responsibly; because if this country was their sole property, will they leave the country and return as they please? As if nothing happened? If I talk more, I may say something offensive. She's doing as she pleases."



Another resident said “we woke up at dawn and left everything including our businesses to vote for her. A first fool they say is not a fool but the second fool is. If we go and vote for her again it means we are the fools. We voted for her based on her promises but they were all lies.”



The former Minister for Gender, Women, and Children’s Affairs who was living in the USA for almost a year before she finally resumed her parliamentary duties on November 11, 2022.



The MP came under scruntiny from the public for 'neglecting' her duties for that long.



In subsequent interviews, she indicated that she was in the US to attend to urgent family issues including taking care of her son.



On July 29, 2022, a day after Parliament adjourned its first decision to determine the fate of the Dome Kwabenya MP, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo sacked her as the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection.



