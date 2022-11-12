Adwoa Safo's blonde makeover for her grand return to parliament

General News of Saturday, 12 November 2022

She is fashionable! No doubt, but her look in parliament on Friday, November 11, 2022, was definitely one that cannot go unnoticed.



It was her return to parliament after the brouhaha about her absence in previous months. Sarah Adwoa Safo had been in the United States of America since 2021.



In subsequent interviews, she indicated that she was in the US to attend to urgent family issues including taking care of her son.



Despite having been seen in parliament during the voting for the approval of the 2022 Budget, the Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament hadn’t returned to the house for a long time.



With blond hair, and beautifully done makeup, Adwoa Safo donned a red suit, with a brown vest and a camouflage-coloured pair of trousers to match.



Walking majestically into the chamber, the Member of Parliament, after bowing to acknowledge the Speaker, walked majestically to her chair.



She was later met by colleagues who fraternized and engaged in conversations with her.



Background:



Adwoa Safo's return to the House comes after her aide, Nana Dubin Kwapong, indicated that she was having discussions with the leadership of the majority caucus before resuming her parliamentary duties.



Speaking in a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Dubin Kwapong intimated that the MP is discussing issues surrounding the majority caucus' push for her to be removed from the House.



He added that as soon as Adwoa Safo knows her stance, she will start attending to her parliamentary duties.



"Adwoa Safo has not gone to Parliament since her return. As we all know, there are some issues that have to be resolved regarding whether she will continue as a Member of Parliament or she will be removed.



"So, in the meantime, she is engaging with the leadership of Parliament so that she will know her stance before she resumes her duties," he said in Twi.



It will be recalled that on July 29, 2022, a day after Parliament adjourned its first decision to determine the fate of the Dome Kwabenya MP, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo sacked her as the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection.







In a statement, the president said the revocation of the MP's appointment as minister was to take immediate effect.



"In accordance with article 81(a) of the Constitution, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has revoked the appointment of Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, with immediate effect.



"The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, will continue to act as caretaker Minister for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection until such a time that President Akufo-Addo appoints a substantive Minister," the statement from the Presidency concluded.



