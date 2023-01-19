Adwoa Safo pays unannounced visit to NPP headquarters

General News of Thursday, 19 January 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency Sarah Adwoa Safo has paid a visit to her party’s headquarters.



The Dome Kwabenya MP, visited the party’s headquarters unannounced, at Asylum Down in Accra, on Wednesday, 18 January 2023.



The MP held discussions with the National Chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua and National Women’s Organiser, Kate Gyamfua, during her visit.



The Dome Kwabenya MP was in the news last year, after failing to join the scheduled Zoom meeting with the Privileges Committee of parliament which summoned her (and some two other MPs of the majority caucus) to answer questions about why she had been absent from the house for months without the permission of the Speaker.



After absenting herself from parliament for almost a year leading to a tussle between the Majority and Minority over whether her seat should be declared vacant or not, the MP appeared in the house to resume her duties.



Earlier at a church service, Ms Safo told her constituents that she's glued to her seat despite the machinations by members of her party to have her removed for a by-election in the area.



Speaking in an interview with the media in parliament on Friday, 11 November 2022, the former minister for gender and social protection said: "I feel good to be back even though today is my first day after all these months.



"I hope the subsequent days will be good. That's all I can say."



