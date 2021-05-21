Adwoa Safo makes u-turn, withdraws letter sacking School Feeding boss

General News of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister for Gender, Children and Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo, in a statement dated May 20, has withdrawn an earlier letter for the dismissal of the National Coordinator for the Ghana School Feeding Programme, Gertrude Quashigah.



The new development comes barely 72 hours after the Minister terminated the appointment of Madam Gertrude Quashigah.



In the recent letter sighted by GhanaWeb, the Minister said the dismissal was "as a result of administrative error."



“I write in respect of the above subject matter. This is to inform you of my decision to withdraw my earlier letter dated 18th May 2021. I wish to state that my earlier letter was as a result of administrative error,” read the statement signed by the Minister for Gender, Children and Protection.



In the earlier letter that announced her dismal, the National Coordinator for the Ghana School Feeding Programme was expected to "be paid one month’s salary in lieu of notice as stipulated in your contract agreement.”



