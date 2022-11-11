Adwoa Safo finally resumes parliamentary duties

General News of Friday, 11 November 2022

The Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has finally resumed her parliamentary duties following her return from the United States of America.



Sarah Adwoa Safo has not been in the House since the 2022 budget was passed on November 26, 2021.



GhanaWeb's lenses in Parliament captured Sarah Adwoa Safo on the floor of the House sited while waiting for the proceedings of Friday, November 11, 2022, to commence.



The MP, who was in a brown top with a red coat, could be seen having a discussion with the former Minister for Works and Housing and MP for Abuakwa, Samuel Atta Akyea.



Adwoa Safo's return to the House comes after her aide, Nana Dubin Kwapong, indicated that she was having discussions with the leadership of the majority caucus before resuming her parliamentary duties.



Speaking in a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Dubin Kwapong intimated that the MP is discussing issues surrounding the majority caucus' push for her to be removed from the House.



He added that as soon as Adwoa Safo knows her stance, she will start attending to her parliamentary duties.



"Adwoa Safo has not gone to Parliament since her return. As we all know, there are some issues that have to be resolved regarding whether she will continue as a Member of Parliament or she will be removed.



"So, in the meantime, she is engaging with the leadership of Parliament so that she will know her stance before she resumes her duties," he said in Twi.



It will be recalled that on July 29, 2022, a day after Parliament adjourned its first decision to determine the fate of the Dome Kwabenya MP, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo sacked her as the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection.



In a statement, the president said the revocation of the MP's appointment as minister was to take immediate effect.



"In accordance with article 81(a) of the Constitution, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has revoked the appointment of Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, with immediate effect.



"The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, will continue to act as caretaker Minister for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection until such a time that President Akufo-Addo appoints a substantive Minister," the statement from the Presidency concluded.



