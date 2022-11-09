Adwoa Safo fails to show up in Parliament

General News of Wednesday, 9 November 2022

Ghanaians were expecting to see the return of 'absentee' lawmaker for Dome-Kwabenya to Parliament after her extended stay in the United States since 2021 attending to family issues.



The MP over the weekend made her first public appearance when she attended a church service at the Ebenezer Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at Dome-CFC.



Speaking to the congregation on November 6, 2022, she thanked the Church leadership and members before thanking God for steering her and her family through 2021, which she described as a challenging year.



"I want to say a big thank you to you all for this opportunity and [to] say a big thank you to the Almighty God for how far he has brought me.



"I am here today to thank the Almighty God because last year was a very challenging year for myself, my husband and my children but he pulled us through it," Adwoa Safo said.



However, on Tuesday, November 8, when proceedings in Parliament started at about 11.38 am, her seat was empty indicating that she was not in the Chamber.



Journalists and even her colleague MPs were expecting to see her join the debate which was going on at the plenary but that did not happen.



Sarah Adwoa Safo's seat remained empty till the end of the day's proceedings at 2.00 pm.



It is, however, unclear why the MP, after her return to the country failed to show up in the House.



The MP was relieved of her ministerial post despite having been given extended leave from last year and her seat in Parliament is the subject of a heated debate between the Speaker and Leader of the Majority Group.



After referring her absence from Parliament to the Privileges Committee of Parliament, the Speaker of Parliament said he investigated their work and was not satisfied with it and has since referred it to the floor of Parliament for a decision to be taken.



