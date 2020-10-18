Politics of Sunday, 18 October 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Adopt the Jehovah Witness campaign approach – Suhum NPP PC to party faithful

Oboafo Kwadjo Asante, NPP Candidate for Suhum Constituency

The 2020 NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Suhum Constituency in the Eastern Region, Oboafo Kwadjo Asante has charged the Constituency campaign team and other party Faithfuls to adopt the Jehovah Witnesses’ style of campaigning.



According to him, “the Jehovah Witnesses’ are the best campaigners, in their campaigns, they don’t give up and they move in groups, fully prepared and on top of issues, hence, the need for party faithful to adapt their style”.



“Adopt the Jehovah Witness campaign approach to preach the Nana Addo message to all Ghanaians”, he added.



He made these remarks when he embarked on 5 days working visit to four Electoral Areas in his Constituency.



The tour which commenced last Tuesday, 12th October 2020 ended on Friday, 16th October 2020.



The door to door campaign forms parts of the party strategy dubbed “Community Connect” Program designed by the Constituency Executives to ensure the party is in touch with the Constituents.



The Electoral Areas he visited comprises of; Omenako, Akote, Supresu and Asarekrom.



In all, Oboafo visited 32 communities within these electoral areas.



Whilst addressing the electorates, he emphasized that the NPP government needs to be given another four years to solidify the many intervention programs the Nana Akuffo Addo government has so far enrolled.



Oboafo seized the opportunity, thereby appealing to the community members to rally behind the NPP and his good self by voting massively for the party come December 7, 2020.



He also urged the party faithful to campaign based on the party’s positive track records, and devoid of insults and insinuations.



Oboafo was accompanied by Constituency Executives led by the Constituency chairman Mr Ofosu, campaign coordinator, Mr Abuba Mohammed and other volunteer groups.

