Adopt Ghanaian values for good character development - NCCE

General News of Friday, 28 May 2021

Source: GNA

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Birim South District has urged students to adopt the spirit of loyalty, hard work, unity, patriotism and nationhood as the foundational pillars for good character development.



This is because the school as an institution plays a crucial role in building community cohesion by creating an environment characterised by racial tolerance, unity, and respect for all.



The advice was given by Mr Yaw Somuah, Birim South District Director of NCCE, during an interactive session with students in the district to commemorate this year’s citizenship week celebration in the district.



The celebration, which is being celebrated on the theme: “We are one, Ghana first," started on May 26 and is expected to round up on June 2, 2021.



At Atuntumirem D/A Junior High School (JHS), Mr Somuah took the students through core Ghanaian values embedded in Article 41 of Ghana’s 1992 constitution that highlights the duties of a citizen.



He stressed on duties of a citizen such as respect for the rights of other citizens, participation in national assignments like clean up exercise and immunisation exercises, respect for authority and the elderly, eschewing tribalism as well as tolerance for other people’s views.



Mr Michael Nzeh, Headteacher of Atuntumirem D/A JHS, urged students to acquire those values so that they could live together in unity and harmony with one another for speedy social and economic progress.



The Commission aims to reach out to both pupils and students in about 20 basic schools in the Birim South District where the campaign is ongoing in several institutions.



Miss Anita Araba Montford, Assistant Civic Education Officer, told the Ghana News Agency that by the end of the week, the NCCE was expected to create platforms for young people to discuss issues of national importance.



She said it would sustain civic education in the schools and inculcate in pupils the spirit of good and active citizenship to help them grow up as responsible citizens.



The NCCE interacted with students in Akyem Swedru Methodist School, Aduasa Zion JHS, St. Andrews Boys, St. Michaels School, Mount Calvary Academy among others.



