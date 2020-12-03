Politics of Thursday, 3 December 2020

Adom TV’s apology on bribery video smacks of cowardice, deception - Sammy Gyamfi

National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi has said Adom TV’s apology to the president is a display of cowardice and deception.



Adom TV apologised to the President and his government for availing its platform to the NDC’s Sammy Gyamfi to air a video purported to have captured the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo taking bribe of $40,000.



However, the Management of the Television station which is under the Multimedia Group said it has realized that the video was captured in 2016 during the period of the campaign and cannot be qualified as a bribe but rather a donation towards the President’s campaign in 2016.



But in a short statement on social media platforms, Sammy Gyamfi has described the sudden U-turn by the management of Adom TV as smacks of double standards.



To him, the management of Adom TV has been whipped to pander to the whim of the “mother serpent of corruption”.



“Folks, the Notice of Apology released by the management of Adom TV in connection with the airing of a videotape in which President Akufo Addo is caught pants down taking a bribe of $40,000 on yesterday’s edition of “Nokware Mmre”, is nothing but an act of cowardice and deception."



"This shameful act smacks of double-standards and odious hypocrisy on the part of the management of the station, who have been whipped to pander to the whim of the Mother Serpent of Corruption. The whole statement is complete balderdash and should be treated with the contempt it deserves. TRUTH STANDS”, he wrote



