Adom-Otchere makes explosive disclosure about US$800K stolen from Cecilia Dapaah

Late brother of embattled former sanitation minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, left behind US$800,000, which was stolen along with her US$200,000 in a heist by two of her house helps in 2022.



This was disclosed by pro-government Paul Adom-Otchere who referenced police complaint forms that the minister and her husband filed when they realised having lost huge sums of money at thei private residence in Accra.



He explained on the July 25 edition of his Good Evening Ghana show that the late brother, a sub-chief of the Asantehene gave the money to their mother, who also transferred same to Cecilia Dapaah.



"The US$800,000 was reported to the police and described to belong to Cecilia Dapaah’s brother… as is on the charge sheet. This 800,000 dollars is controversial because it doesn’t belong to Cecilia Dapaah and her husband.



"According to what Cecilia Dapaah wrote to the police which is what is in the charge sheet right now as I am speaking to you, and it was written months ago. It is for her brother who died months ago at the age of 60."



Adom-Otchere also spoke extensively about the source of other cash sums discovered to have been stolen by the house maids.



Contrary to the official police charge sheet, that 300,000 euros also stolen belonged to the former minister, Adom-Otchere said documents he had seen showed that it was declared as belonging to the husband.



He also posted details about the business interests of the architect husband as well as the late brother before calling on the public to make a value judgement as to whether the said people had capacity to raise the said sums.



Watch his submissions below:



