Regional News of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: GNA

Adolescents advised to engage in non-sexual activities

Teenage pregnancy is on the rise in parts of Ghana

An Adolescent Service Provider at the Ghana Health Service, Rebecca Palison, has admonished the youth of Tema to engage in activities that will take their minds off sex especially during the Valentine Day Celebration on Sunday.



She expressed concern about the increasing rate of school dropouts and teenage pregnancies within some communities in the Tema Metropolis over the past few years.



The Adolescent Service Providers counsel the youth on social issues such as teenage pregnancies, school dropouts, drug addictions and other social issues bothering the adolescent.



Speaking to Ghana News Agency (GNA), at Tema, Madam Palison said that most of the cases they dealt with had to do with teenage pregnancies and school dropouts.



She said, the main cause of the problems was financial, lack of parental care and support and also the unwillingness on the part of some men to take responsibility of pregnancies.



She therefore advised parents not to neglect their responsibilities in taking care of their children and admonished them to engage in activities that would take their minds off sex and other social vices.



Madam Palison added that the outfit has put in measures to reach out to the adolescents from their various schools.