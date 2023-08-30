Adoagyiri chieftaincy: Two shot dead, two in critical condition

Regional News of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Two persons have been shot dead while two others sustained gunshot wounds in a chieftaincy dispute related gun attack at Adoagyiri in Eastern Region.



The incident occured Tuesday evening.



Starr News has gathered that gun weilding henchmen and members of Okyeman Land Protection Taskforce escorting a convoy of rival chief enstooled recently by Akyem Abuakwa traditional council and sworn in today at Kyebi, stormed the Adoagyiri community amid sporadic gunshots leading to death of one person belonging to the opposing faction.



However, a member of the Okyeman taskforce was mistakenly gunned down.



Some two others persons sustained gunshot injuries.



The victims were rushed to Nsawam Government hospital by police deployed to the community.



The two victims – one identified as Kwame Apietu believed to be in his 50s were pronounced dead on arrival.



Apietu returned from USA few weeks ago to attend funeral of his late sister.



Police personnel are patrolling the Adoagyiri township but no arrest have been made.



Meanwhile some eyewitnesses alleges One Oboye and Henry Ofori Atta Alias Okum Nipa were among the gun. wielding men.



Recent Tension in Adoagyiri



Angry sub -chiefs and residents of Adoagyiri in Eastern region a threatened mayhem on if Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin and Akyem Abuakwa traditional council were not stopped from planned outdooring of a rival chief clandestinely and illegally enstooled .



On Saturday August 19, 2023, Odehye Kwame Ntiamoah from the Dwumana royal family of Adoagyiri was installed as rival Chief of Adoagyiri with the stool name Barima Adu Korkor lll under heavily armed police personnel led by Chief Superintendent Magnus Reindorf Sam, Kibi Divisional Police Commander with support of Okyeman Land Protection Taskforce.



The furious sub-chiefs and elders however say Adoagyiri has legitimately gazetted chief for the past 15 years in the person of Okoanadwo Afutu Dompreh II therefore described the enstoolment of the parallel chief as illegal with potential threat to the peace of the town.



At a press conference in Adoagyiri on Monday August 23, 2023 the chiefs, elders and youth of Adoagyiri clad in red and black apparels amid chanting of war songs, stated that Adoagyiri has never been part of Akyem Abuakwa traditional area rather under Akyem Kotoku therefore Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin and Akyem Abuakwa traditional council has no legal and traditional right to invade the community with tacit support of the state to enstool a chief.



Odehye Kronkron Nana Kwabena Agyemang ,one of the spokespersons at the press conference said”Kyebihene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin must be arrested. What he has done is treason. We will resist them on Saturday with our blood .Some of us will die but many of them will also die”.



Odiatuo Okatakyie Afrifa, Abakomahene said several petitions sent to the Presidency, Ghana Police Service, National Security about the intention of Okyenhene to invade Adoagyiri to illegally enstool a chief as part of the broader plan to annex it as part of Akyem Abuakwa were been ignored leaving them no option than to defend their land and tradition going forward.



For purpose of emphasis, he said,the Judicial Committee of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs on 2 February 2022, delivered judgement on suit number- JC/ERHC/AP1/2008,and gave legitimacy and confirmed Okoanadwo Afutu Dompreh II as Chief of Adoagyiri and Ankobeahene of Akyem Kotoku Traditional Council, “so on what basis is Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council saying that Kotoku Adoagyiri has no chief”.



The elders and kingmakers gave the historical antecedent of Adoagyiri and credible records indicating clearly that Adoagyiri is under Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area.



“Adoagyiri has since historical times been part of Akyem Kotoku and falls directly under the Gyase Division. It holds the title of Ankobeahene of Akyem Kotoku Traditional Council from the first chief Nana Dompreh Mpesempese to date.Available records indicate that all substantive Adoagyiri chiefs have been part of the Akyem Kotoku state, including the records and evidence of Okoanadwo Adu Korkoor II as chief of Adoagyiri and Ankoabehene of Akyem Kotoku State with gazette number “No-59” issued on 18th June 1955 by the National House of Chiefs,” they added.



They indicated that Nana Adu Korkor II was installed chief at Adoagyiri and sent to Akyem Kotoku to pay allegiance to the then acting President of Akyem Kotoku Traditional Council Nana Abrokwa Gyampim I (Kontihene of Akyem Kotoku) in 1953 in the absence of the Omanhene of Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area.



“What has the Abuakwa state been doing since 8th November, 2007 when Okoanadwo Afutu Dompreh II swore the oath of allegiance to Kotokuhene, Oseadeayo Dr. Frimpong Manso IV”.



Some angry residents who claim to be members of the ruling New Patriotic Party express their disappointment in President Akufo Addo for looking unconcerned for Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin to abuse state security commit such grievous traditional act.



They threatened to vote against the party in 2024.



A libation was poured and cursed invoked on persons involved in last Saturday uncustomary enstoolment.