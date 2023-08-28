Admission World Consult adjudged Best Educational Consultancy Company

General News of Monday, 28 August 2023

Source: GNA

The 2023 edition of the Ghana business Standard Awards was held last Friday at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.



The awards ceremony, which was on the theme ‘Celebrating Organizations Committed to Remarkable Business Standards Geared towards Sustainable Growth in Ghana,’ is organized annually to celebrate organizations committed to remarkable business standards in their sectors and industry leaders breaking barriers of excellence across the Ghanaian business region.



Admission World consult Limited, an educational consultancy company which is based in Accra with operations in Ghana and Nigeria won the category of the educational consultancy company of the year.



Responding to this achievement, the CEO and founder of Admission World, Mr Shadrack Otchere was grateful to the organizers of the event for the recognition. He stressed on the fact that it is very important as an individual to seek personal development via education. ‘Education is and has always been that one thing no one can take away from you. When you are educated, you guide the next generation to enlightenment. There are now so many modern ways of doing things, it could be science, technology, media or even music. Studying abroad exposes you to these modern technological ways that help with your personal development and career advancement. Studying abroad is one of the best ways to acquire global skills and access personal and professional opportunities which would in turn build you up for helping you contribute to solving some of the challenges faced by your home country’’ he opined.



He urged the government to as well invest in the promotion of Ghana as a study destination to attract other foreign students who may want to experience Ghanaian education and culture as they would in turn contribute to the economy of Ghana as international students have been contributing millions of dollars to western Economies.



The Director in charge of Student Recruitment and International relations of Admission World Consult, Ms. Harriet Alexandra Ofosu stressed on measures the company is putting in place to ensure the recent housing crises in Canada faced by international students do not affect students coming from Admission World consult.



‘’As a company and an education stakeholder, we are aware of the recent housing crisis in Canada and how some international students are struggling to find accommodation in Canada especially in big cities of Ontario and British Columbia provinces. We as a company ensure that any student we place into institutions in Canada secures accommodation before their travel. We have partnerships with some real estate companies and also run a model where our already enrolled students assist in securing accommodation for incoming ones to ensure they do not face challenges upon their arrival.



Admission World Company Limited (AWCL) is an educational consultancy company based in Ghana with operations in Ghana and Nigeria. They are made up of professionals who have experienced foreign education and travels and possess as well that expertise, qualification and experience in guiding students who seek study route to achieve their dream careers.



Their expertise lies in helping students make informed decisions when it comes to choosing desired programs that best fits their educational or career trajectory. They take students through program selection, fee payment processes, and all other processes involved in acquiring their student visas for their studies; while ensuring their already enrolled students, partners and university officials assist with Airport pickups and Job acquisition.



Their mission is to ease students of all the complexities involved in gaining admission and visa to achieve their dream of studying in their desired destination.



They hope to become that household name when it comes to seeking professional advice for admissions and study visas and for safe travels abroad.