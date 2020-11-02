General News of Monday, 2 November 2020

Adjenim Boateng Adjei made decisions to favour his company – CHRAJ report

Adjenim Boateng Adjei, the dismissed CEO of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), took unilateral decisions at board meetings to favour his company, Talent Discovery Limited (TDL), according to a report by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).



The CHRAJ in its 188-page report consequently urged President Nana Akufo-Addo to remove Adjenim Boateng Adjei from office. CHRAJ further disqualified Adjenim Boateng Adjei from holding Public Office for the next five years.



The probe by CHRAJ was on whether or not Adjenim Boateng Adjei had used his office as the CEO of PPA for personal gain.



CHRAJ established that Adjei failed to disclose his private capacity interest or recuse himself when the Board was considering applications for restricted tender where TDL had been listed.



It also indicated that the dismissed PPA boss altered the decision of the Board in favour of TDL.



A copy of the Board minutes dated May 3, 2018, is relied upon by CHRAJ.



The Board is seen to have decided that Canduns International Limited and TDL should be replaced “for reasons of suspected ownership”.



Adjenim Boateng Adjei, CHRAJ established, wrote a letter on the same day to the agency that had requested approval for the contract.



He includes TDL among the list of the approved companies but excludes Canduns International Limited.



CHRAJ stated: “TDL could not by any stretch of imagination be considered as having fallen within the ambit of “upon submission of satisfactory information as requested by the Authority having been specifically disqualified or excluded from that particular tender. However, we see the Respondent (Mr. Adjei) altering the decision of the Board to qualify TDL to participate in that very tender which it had been disqualified.”





